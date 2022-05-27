AFL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.91 crore, up 80.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.91 crore in March 2022 up 80.84% from Rs. 59.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2022 up 87.48% from Rs. 22.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2022 up 127.44% from Rs. 15.56 crore in March 2021.

AFL shares closed at 232.05 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)