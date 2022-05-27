 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AFL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.91 crore, up 80.84% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 07:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arvind Fashions Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 106.91 crore in March 2022 up 80.84% from Rs. 59.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2022 up 87.48% from Rs. 22.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2022 up 127.44% from Rs. 15.56 crore in March 2021.

AFL shares closed at 232.05 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)

Arvind Fashions Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 106.91 195.83 59.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 106.91 195.83 59.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 76.59 42.57 57.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.55 91.26 -12.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.96 15.17 10.37
Depreciation 5.94 3.81 5.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.99 35.53 21.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.02 7.49 -22.58
Other Income 2.35 2.42 1.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.67 9.91 -20.63
Interest 1.89 3.37 2.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.56 6.54 -22.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.56 6.54 -22.82
Tax -0.69 1.13 0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.87 5.41 -22.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.87 5.41 -22.92
Equity Share Capital 52.97 52.96 42.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.26 0.43 -2.57
Diluted EPS -0.26 0.43 -2.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.26 0.43 -2.57
Diluted EPS -0.26 0.43 -2.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 07:40 pm
