AFL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.91 crore, up 80.84% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 07:45 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arvind Fashions Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 106.91 crore in March 2022 up 80.84% from Rs. 59.12 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2022 up 87.48% from Rs. 22.92 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2022 up 127.44% from Rs. 15.56 crore in March 2021.
AFL shares closed at 232.05 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|Arvind Fashions Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|106.91
|195.83
|59.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|106.91
|195.83
|59.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|76.59
|42.57
|57.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.55
|91.26
|-12.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.96
|15.17
|10.37
|Depreciation
|5.94
|3.81
|5.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.99
|35.53
|21.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.02
|7.49
|-22.58
|Other Income
|2.35
|2.42
|1.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.67
|9.91
|-20.63
|Interest
|1.89
|3.37
|2.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.56
|6.54
|-22.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.56
|6.54
|-22.82
|Tax
|-0.69
|1.13
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.87
|5.41
|-22.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.87
|5.41
|-22.92
|Equity Share Capital
|52.97
|52.96
|42.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|0.43
|-2.57
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|0.43
|-2.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|0.43
|-2.57
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|0.43
|-2.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
