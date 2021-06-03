AFL Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 59.12 crore, down 71.2% Y-o-Y
June 03, 2021 / 07:58 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arvind Fashions Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 59.12 crore in March 2021 down 71.2% from Rs. 205.28 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.92 crore in March 2021 down 22820% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.56 crore in March 2021 down 145.3% from Rs. 34.35 crore in March 2020.
AFL shares closed at 148.20 on June 02, 2021 (NSE)
|Arvind Fashions Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|59.12
|151.13
|205.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|59.12
|151.13
|205.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|57.22
|36.66
|119.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.39
|50.22
|5.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.37
|9.51
|10.75
|Depreciation
|5.07
|3.72
|5.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.43
|23.33
|39.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.58
|27.69
|25.21
|Other Income
|1.95
|3.81
|3.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.63
|31.50
|28.94
|Interest
|2.19
|7.15
|9.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.82
|24.35
|19.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-19.26
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.82
|24.35
|-0.01
|Tax
|0.10
|-1.08
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.92
|25.43
|-0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.92
|25.43
|-0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|42.43
|39.47
|23.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.57
|3.22
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-2.57
|3.19
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.57
|3.22
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-2.57
|3.19
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited