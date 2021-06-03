AFL Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 59.12 crore, down 71.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.12 crore in March 2021 down 71.2% from Rs. 205.28 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.92 crore in March 2021 down 22820% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.56 crore in March 2021 down 145.3% from Rs. 34.35 crore in March 2020.

AFL shares closed at 148.20 on June 02, 2021 (NSE)