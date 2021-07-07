AFL Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.35 crore, up 561.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.35 crore in March 2021 up 561.55% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2021 up 147.93% from Rs. 7.76 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2021 up 149.47% from Rs. 8.45 crore in March 2020.

AFL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.72 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.59 in March 2020.

AFL shares closed at 36.30 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 54.47% returns over the last 6 months and 134.19% over the last 12 months.