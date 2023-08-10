AFL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 120.56 crore, up 3.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.56 crore in June 2023 up 3.98% from Rs. 115.95 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.78 crore in June 2023 up 2222.28% from Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.40 crore in June 2023 up 583.74% from Rs. 7.81 crore in June 2022.

AFL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2022.

AFL shares closed at 335.30 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.44% returns over the last 6 months and 7.38% over the last 12 months.