    AFL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 120.56 crore, up 3.98% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arvind Fashions Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 120.56 crore in June 2023 up 3.98% from Rs. 115.95 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.78 crore in June 2023 up 2222.28% from Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.40 crore in June 2023 up 583.74% from Rs. 7.81 crore in June 2022.

    AFL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2022.

    AFL shares closed at 335.30 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.44% returns over the last 6 months and 7.38% over the last 12 months.

    Arvind Fashions Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations120.56265.10115.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations120.56265.10115.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods138.95178.9594.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-56.0535.67-27.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.0716.9414.35
    Depreciation3.533.313.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.5238.3729.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.46-8.142.62
    Other Income54.3310.541.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.872.404.52
    Interest4.864.782.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.01-2.381.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax45.01-2.381.70
    Tax6.230.050.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.78-2.431.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.78-2.431.67
    Equity Share Capital53.1353.1353.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.92-0.180.13
    Diluted EPS2.91-0.180.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.92-0.180.13
    Diluted EPS2.91-0.180.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:33 pm

