AFL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.95 crore, up 62.39% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arvind Fashions Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 115.95 crore in June 2022 up 62.39% from Rs. 71.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2022 up 1092.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.81 crore in June 2022 down 1.76% from Rs. 7.95 crore in June 2021.

AFL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

AFL shares closed at 286.65 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.63% returns over the last 6 months and 40.51% over the last 12 months.

Arvind Fashions Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 115.95 106.91 71.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 115.95 106.91 71.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 94.48 76.59 54.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -27.86 -7.55 -19.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.35 9.96 11.27
Depreciation 3.29 5.94 4.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.07 25.99 19.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.62 -4.02 0.45
Other Income 1.90 2.35 2.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.52 -1.67 3.08
Interest 2.82 1.89 2.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.70 -3.56 0.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.70 -3.56 0.15
Tax 0.03 -0.69 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.67 -2.87 0.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.67 -2.87 0.14
Equity Share Capital 53.03 52.97 45.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.13 -0.26 0.01
Diluted EPS 0.13 -0.26 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.13 -0.26 0.01
Diluted EPS 0.13 -0.26 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

