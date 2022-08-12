AFL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.95 crore, up 62.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.95 crore in June 2022 up 62.39% from Rs. 71.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2022 up 1092.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.81 crore in June 2022 down 1.76% from Rs. 7.95 crore in June 2021.

AFL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

AFL shares closed at 286.65 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.63% returns over the last 6 months and 40.51% over the last 12 months.