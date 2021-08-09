AFL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 71.40 crore, up 140.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.40 crore in June 2021 up 140.81% from Rs. 29.65 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021 up 100.79% from Rs. 17.71 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.95 crore in June 2021 up 1235.71% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2020.

AFL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.02 in June 2020.

AFL shares closed at 213.20 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 53.94% returns over the last 6 months and 75.81% over the last 12 months.