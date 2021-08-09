MARKET NEWS

AFL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 71.40 crore, up 140.81% Y-o-Y

August 09, 2021 / 10:29 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arvind Fashions Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 71.40 crore in June 2021 up 140.81% from Rs. 29.65 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021 up 100.79% from Rs. 17.71 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.95 crore in June 2021 up 1235.71% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2020.

AFL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.02 in June 2020.

AFL shares closed at 213.20 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 53.94% returns over the last 6 months and 75.81% over the last 12 months.

Arvind Fashions Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations71.4059.1229.65
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations71.4059.1229.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods54.4457.2216.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.57-12.39-5.08
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.2710.376.12
Depreciation4.875.073.98
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses19.9421.4316.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.45-22.58-9.08
Other Income2.631.954.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.08-20.63-4.68
Interest2.932.1912.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.15-22.82-17.05
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.15-22.82-17.05
Tax0.010.100.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.14-22.92-17.71
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.14-22.92-17.71
Equity Share Capital45.3542.4323.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.01-2.57-3.02
Diluted EPS0.01-2.57-3.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.01-2.57-3.02
Diluted EPS0.01-2.57-3.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

