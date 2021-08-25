AFL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.68 crore, up 2.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.68 crore in June 2021 up 2.23% from Rs. 6.54 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.83 crore in June 2021 down 1.18% from Rs. 5.90 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.60 crore in June 2021 down 5.04% from Rs. 6.95 crore in June 2020.

AFL EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.70 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.73 in June 2020.

AFL shares closed at 36.95 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 63.50% returns over the last 6 months and 128.51% over the last 12 months.