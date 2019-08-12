AFL Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 171.76 crore, down 20.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.76 crore in June 2019 down 20.82% from Rs. 216.93 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2019 down 90.29% from Rs. 8.14 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.63 crore in June 2019 down 36.38% from Rs. 18.28 crore in June 2018.

AFL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.43 in June 2018.

AFL shares closed at 580.55 on August 08, 2019 (NSE)