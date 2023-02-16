 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AFL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.22 crore, down 7.46% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arvind Fashions Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 181.22 crore in December 2022 down 7.46% from Rs. 195.83 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2022 down 75.23% from Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.06 crore in December 2022 down 26.68% from Rs. 13.72 crore in December 2021.
AFL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2021. AFL shares closed at 290.05 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.49% returns over the last 6 months and -0.84% over the last 12 months.
Arvind Fashions Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations181.22178.30195.83
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations181.22178.30195.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods127.25105.7842.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.366.8391.26
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost12.4312.9515.17
Depreciation4.223.743.81
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses35.1738.3935.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.5110.617.49
Other Income3.332.252.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.8412.869.91
Interest4.443.483.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.409.386.54
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.409.386.54
Tax0.060.101.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.349.285.41
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.349.285.41
Equity Share Capital53.1253.1052.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.100.700.43
Diluted EPS0.100.700.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.100.700.43
Diluted EPS0.100.700.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

