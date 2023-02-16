AFL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.22 crore, down 7.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arvind Fashions Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 181.22 crore in December 2022 down 7.46% from Rs. 195.83 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2022 down 75.23% from Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.06 crore in December 2022 down 26.68% from Rs. 13.72 crore in December 2021.
AFL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2021.
|AFL shares closed at 290.05 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.49% returns over the last 6 months and -0.84% over the last 12 months.
|Arvind Fashions Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|181.22
|178.30
|195.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|181.22
|178.30
|195.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|127.25
|105.78
|42.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.36
|6.83
|91.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.43
|12.95
|15.17
|Depreciation
|4.22
|3.74
|3.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.17
|38.39
|35.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.51
|10.61
|7.49
|Other Income
|3.33
|2.25
|2.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.84
|12.86
|9.91
|Interest
|4.44
|3.48
|3.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.40
|9.38
|6.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.40
|9.38
|6.54
|Tax
|0.06
|0.10
|1.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.34
|9.28
|5.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.34
|9.28
|5.41
|Equity Share Capital
|53.12
|53.10
|52.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|0.70
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|0.70
|0.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|0.70
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|0.70
|0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited