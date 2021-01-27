AFL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.88 crore, up 188.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.88 crore in December 2020 up 188.83% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.91 crore in December 2020 up 260.78% from Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.80 crore in December 2020 up 280.49% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2019.

AFL EPS has increased to Rs. 3.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.89 in December 2019.

AFL shares closed at 25.20 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 91.63% returns over the last 6 months and 55.56% over the last 12 months.