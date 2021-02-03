AFL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 151.13 crore, down 24.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.13 crore in December 2020 down 24.1% from Rs. 199.11 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.43 crore in December 2020 up 695.55% from Rs. 4.27 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.22 crore in December 2020 up 526.69% from Rs. 5.62 crore in December 2019.

AFL EPS has increased to Rs. 3.22 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.73 in December 2019.

AFL shares closed at 149.00 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.09% returns over the last 6 months and -54.32% over the last 12 months.