AFL Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.73 crore, up 48.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.73 crore in December 2019 up 48.26% from Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2019 up 9.68% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2019 up 12.02% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2018.

AFL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.81 in December 2018.

AFL shares closed at 17.20 on January 30, 2020 (BSE)