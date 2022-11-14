 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AFL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,181.81 crore, up 45.52% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:57 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arvind Fashions Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 1,181.81 crore in September 2022 up 45.52% from Rs. 812.11 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.22 crore in September 2022 up 118.67% from Rs. 97.59 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.04 crore in September 2022 up 52.94% from Rs. 71.95 crore in September 2021.
AFL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.24 in September 2021. AFL shares closed at 351.90 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 50.13% returns over the last 6 months and 6.88% over the last 12 months.
Arvind Fashions Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,181.81920.32812.11
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,181.81920.32812.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods780.67574.53497.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-122.47-109.14-22.41
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost65.0165.9959.71
Depreciation32.4752.9358.20
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses368.60297.08221.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.5338.93-2.05
Other Income20.042.1515.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.5741.0813.75
Interest32.4727.8635.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.1013.22-22.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax45.1013.22-22.00
Tax17.025.052.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.088.17-24.79
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-----69.43
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.088.17-94.22
Minority Interest-9.86-8.68-3.37
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.22-0.51-97.59
Equity Share Capital53.1053.0352.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.37-0.04-8.24
Diluted EPS1.37-0.04-8.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.37-0.04-8.24
Diluted EPS1.37-0.04-8.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm