AFL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,181.81 crore, up 45.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arvind Fashions Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 1,181.81 crore in September 2022 up 45.52% from Rs. 812.11 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.22 crore in September 2022 up 118.67% from Rs. 97.59 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.04 crore in September 2022 up 52.94% from Rs. 71.95 crore in September 2021.
AFL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.24 in September 2021.
|AFL shares closed at 351.90 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 50.13% returns over the last 6 months and 6.88% over the last 12 months.
|Arvind Fashions Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,181.81
|920.32
|812.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,181.81
|920.32
|812.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|780.67
|574.53
|497.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-122.47
|-109.14
|-22.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|65.01
|65.99
|59.71
|Depreciation
|32.47
|52.93
|58.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|368.60
|297.08
|221.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|57.53
|38.93
|-2.05
|Other Income
|20.04
|2.15
|15.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|77.57
|41.08
|13.75
|Interest
|32.47
|27.86
|35.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|45.10
|13.22
|-22.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|45.10
|13.22
|-22.00
|Tax
|17.02
|5.05
|2.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|28.08
|8.17
|-24.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-69.43
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|28.08
|8.17
|-94.22
|Minority Interest
|-9.86
|-8.68
|-3.37
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|18.22
|-0.51
|-97.59
|Equity Share Capital
|53.10
|53.03
|52.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.37
|-0.04
|-8.24
|Diluted EPS
|1.37
|-0.04
|-8.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.37
|-0.04
|-8.24
|Diluted EPS
|1.37
|-0.04
|-8.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
