AFL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,181.81 crore, up 45.52% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,181.81 920.32 812.11 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,181.81 920.32 812.11 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 780.67 574.53 497.27 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -122.47 -109.14 -22.41 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 65.01 65.99 59.71 Depreciation 32.47 52.93 58.20 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 368.60 297.08 221.39 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.53 38.93 -2.05 Other Income 20.04 2.15 15.80 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.57 41.08 13.75 Interest 32.47 27.86 35.75 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 45.10 13.22 -22.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 45.10 13.22 -22.00 Tax 17.02 5.05 2.79 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.08 8.17 -24.79 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -69.43 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.08 8.17 -94.22 Minority Interest -9.86 -8.68 -3.37 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 18.22 -0.51 -97.59 Equity Share Capital 53.10 53.03 52.92 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.37 -0.04 -8.24 Diluted EPS 1.37 -0.04 -8.22 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.37 -0.04 -8.24 Diluted EPS 1.37 -0.04 -8.22 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited