AFL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,181.81 crore, up 45.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,181.81 crore in September 2022 up 45.52% from Rs. 812.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.22 crore in September 2022 up 118.67% from Rs. 97.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.04 crore in September 2022 up 52.94% from Rs. 71.95 crore in September 2021.

AFL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.24 in September 2021.