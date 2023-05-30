English
    AFL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 265.10 crore, down 71.08% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arvind Fashions Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 265.10 crore in March 2023 down 71.08% from Rs. 916.70 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2023 down 411.54% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2023 down 93.93% from Rs. 94.03 crore in March 2022.

    AFL shares closed at 265.85 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.30% returns over the last 6 months and 7.65% over the last 12 months.

    Arvind Fashions Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations265.101,178.94916.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations265.101,178.94916.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods178.95457.16543.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks35.67164.77-38.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.9465.5456.23
    Depreciation3.3163.4761.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.37370.84282.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.1457.1612.02
    Other Income10.5415.8620.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.4073.0233.00
    Interest4.7838.9622.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.3834.0610.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.3834.0610.05
    Tax0.0511.87-12.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.4322.1922.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.4322.1922.38
    Minority Interest---14.10-21.60
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.438.090.78
    Equity Share Capital53.1353.1252.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.180.610.26
    Diluted EPS-0.180.610.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.180.610.26
    Diluted EPS-0.180.610.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 03:22 pm