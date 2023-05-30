AFL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 265.10 crore, down 71.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arvind Fashions Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 265.10 crore in March 2023 down 71.08% from Rs. 916.70 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2023 down 411.54% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2023 down 93.93% from Rs. 94.03 crore in March 2022.
AFL shares closed at 265.85 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.30% returns over the last 6 months and 7.65% over the last 12 months.
|Arvind Fashions Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|265.10
|1,178.94
|916.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|265.10
|1,178.94
|916.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|178.95
|457.16
|543.74
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|35.67
|164.77
|-38.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.94
|65.54
|56.23
|Depreciation
|3.31
|63.47
|61.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.37
|370.84
|282.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.14
|57.16
|12.02
|Other Income
|10.54
|15.86
|20.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.40
|73.02
|33.00
|Interest
|4.78
|38.96
|22.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.38
|34.06
|10.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.38
|34.06
|10.05
|Tax
|0.05
|11.87
|-12.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.43
|22.19
|22.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.43
|22.19
|22.38
|Minority Interest
|--
|-14.10
|-21.60
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.43
|8.09
|0.78
|Equity Share Capital
|53.13
|53.12
|52.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.61
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|0.61
|0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.61
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|0.61
|0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited