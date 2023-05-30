AFL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 265.10 crore, down 71.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 265.10 crore in March 2023 down 71.08% from Rs. 916.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2023 down 411.54% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2023 down 93.93% from Rs. 94.03 crore in March 2022.

AFL shares closed at 265.85 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.30% returns over the last 6 months and 7.65% over the last 12 months.