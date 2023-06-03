English
    AFL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,140.01 crore, up 24.36% Y-o-Y

    July 03, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arvind Fashions Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,140.01 crore in March 2023 up 24.36% from Rs. 916.70 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.92 crore in March 2023 up 1300% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.46 crore in March 2023 up 47.25% from Rs. 94.03 crore in March 2022.

    AFL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2022.

    AFL shares closed at 356.40 on June 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.04% returns over the last 6 months and 38.38% over the last 12 months.

    Arvind Fashions Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,140.011,178.94916.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,140.011,178.94916.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods630.41457.16543.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-84.25164.77-38.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost71.6265.5456.23
    Depreciation63.7163.4761.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses398.22370.84282.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.3057.1612.02
    Other Income14.4515.8620.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.7573.0233.00
    Interest39.0938.9622.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.6634.0610.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax35.6634.0610.05
    Tax6.1711.87-12.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.4922.1922.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.96----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.5322.1922.38
    Minority Interest-17.61-14.10-21.60
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.928.090.78
    Equity Share Capital53.1353.1252.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.900.610.26
    Diluted EPS0.890.610.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.900.610.26
    Diluted EPS0.890.610.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 3, 2023 10:08 am