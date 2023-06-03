AFL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,140.01 crore, up 24.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,140.01 crore in March 2023 up 24.36% from Rs. 916.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.92 crore in March 2023 up 1300% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.46 crore in March 2023 up 47.25% from Rs. 94.03 crore in March 2022.

AFL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2022.

AFL shares closed at 356.40 on June 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.04% returns over the last 6 months and 38.38% over the last 12 months.