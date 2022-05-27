 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

AFL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 916.70 crore, up 19.27% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 07:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arvind Fashions Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 916.70 crore in March 2022 up 19.27% from Rs. 768.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022 up 100.76% from Rs. 103.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.03 crore in March 2022 down 3.39% from Rs. 97.33 crore in March 2021.

AFL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.92 in March 2021.

AFL shares closed at 232.80 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.65% returns over the last 6 months and 61.61% over the last 12 months.

Arvind Fashions Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 916.70 1,007.99 768.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 916.70 1,007.99 768.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 543.74 553.18 409.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -38.83 -5.13 10.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 56.23 69.80 66.86
Depreciation 61.03 56.71 83.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 282.51 293.27 210.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.02 40.16 -11.85
Other Income 20.98 8.91 25.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.00 49.07 13.74
Interest 22.95 27.07 52.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.05 22.00 -38.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.05 22.00 -38.39
Tax -12.33 4.37 27.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.38 17.63 -65.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -33.72
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.38 17.63 -99.45
Minority Interest -21.60 -11.32 -3.80
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.78 6.31 -103.25
Equity Share Capital 52.97 52.96 42.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.26 0.48 -9.92
Diluted EPS 0.26 0.48 -9.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.26 0.48 -9.92
Diluted EPS 0.26 0.48 -9.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #AFL #Arvind Fashions Limited #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: May 27, 2022 07:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.