AFL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 916.70 crore, up 19.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 916.70 crore in March 2022 up 19.27% from Rs. 768.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022 up 100.76% from Rs. 103.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.03 crore in March 2022 down 3.39% from Rs. 97.33 crore in March 2021.

AFL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.92 in March 2021.

AFL shares closed at 232.80 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.65% returns over the last 6 months and 61.61% over the last 12 months.