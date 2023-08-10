English
    AFL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 957.16 crore, up 4% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 07:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arvind Fashions Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 957.16 crore in June 2023 up 4% from Rs. 920.32 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.43 crore in June 2023 down 3120.98% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.19 crore in June 2023 up 23.59% from Rs. 94.01 crore in June 2022.

    AFL shares closed at 335.35 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.02% returns over the last 6 months and 7.67% over the last 12 months.

    Arvind Fashions Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations957.161,140.01920.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations957.161,140.01920.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods520.54630.41574.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-68.83-84.25-109.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost63.8171.6265.99
    Depreciation62.9263.7152.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses336.37398.22297.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.3660.3038.93
    Other Income10.9214.452.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.2774.7541.08
    Interest38.8439.0927.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.4335.6613.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.4335.6613.22
    Tax18.966.175.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.5329.498.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---0.96--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.5328.538.17
    Minority Interest-11.90-17.61-8.68
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-16.4310.92-0.51
    Equity Share Capital53.1353.1353.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.240.90-0.04
    Diluted EPS-1.240.89-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.240.90-0.04
    Diluted EPS-1.240.89-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #AFL #Arvind Fashions Limited #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 07:00 pm

