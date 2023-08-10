AFL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 957.16 crore, up 4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 957.16 crore in June 2023 up 4% from Rs. 920.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.43 crore in June 2023 down 3120.98% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.19 crore in June 2023 up 23.59% from Rs. 94.01 crore in June 2022.

AFL shares closed at 335.35 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.02% returns over the last 6 months and 7.67% over the last 12 months.