AFL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 920.32 crore, up 188.28% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arvind Fashions Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 920.32 crore in June 2022 up 188.28% from Rs. 319.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022 up 99.71% from Rs. 176.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.01 crore in June 2022 up 480.3% from Rs. 24.72 crore in June 2021.

AFL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 16.32 in June 2021.

AFL shares closed at 286.70 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.58% returns over the last 6 months and 40.57% over the last 12 months.

Arvind Fashions Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 920.32 916.70 319.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 920.32 916.70 319.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 574.53 543.74 169.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -109.14 -38.83 12.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 65.99 56.23 51.02
Depreciation 52.93 61.03 57.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 297.08 282.51 132.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.93 12.02 -102.97
Other Income 2.15 20.98 21.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.08 33.00 -81.78
Interest 27.86 22.95 38.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.22 10.05 -119.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.22 10.05 -119.93
Tax 5.05 -12.33 -0.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.17 22.38 -119.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -63.19
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.17 22.38 -182.49
Minority Interest -8.68 -21.60 5.59
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.51 0.78 -176.90
Equity Share Capital 53.03 52.97 45.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 0.26 -16.32
Diluted EPS 0.04 0.26 -16.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 0.26 -16.32
Diluted EPS 0.04 0.26 -16.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:55 am
