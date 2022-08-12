AFL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 920.32 crore, up 188.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 920.32 crore in June 2022 up 188.28% from Rs. 319.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022 up 99.71% from Rs. 176.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.01 crore in June 2022 up 480.3% from Rs. 24.72 crore in June 2021.

AFL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 16.32 in June 2021.

AFL shares closed at 286.70 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.58% returns over the last 6 months and 40.57% over the last 12 months.