 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

AFL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,178.94 crore, up 16.96% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arvind Fashions Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,178.94 crore in December 2022 up 16.96% from Rs. 1,007.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.09 crore in December 2022 up 28.21% from Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.49 crore in December 2022 up 29.03% from Rs. 105.78 crore in December 2021.

Arvind Fashions Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,178.94 1,181.81 1,007.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,178.94 1,181.81 1,007.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 457.16 780.67 553.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 164.77 -122.47 -5.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 65.54 65.01 69.80
Depreciation 63.47 32.47 56.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 370.84 368.60 293.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.16 57.53 40.16
Other Income 15.86 20.04 8.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.02 77.57 49.07
Interest 38.96 32.47 27.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.06 45.10 22.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.06 45.10 22.00
Tax 11.87 17.02 4.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.19 28.08 17.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.19 28.08 17.63
Minority Interest -14.10 -9.86 -11.32
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.09 18.22 6.31
Equity Share Capital 53.12 53.10 52.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.61 1.37 0.48
Diluted EPS 0.61 1.37 0.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.61 1.37 0.48
Diluted EPS 0.61 1.37 0.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited