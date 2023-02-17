AFL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,178.94 crore, up 16.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,178.94 crore in December 2022 up 16.96% from Rs. 1,007.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.09 crore in December 2022 up 28.21% from Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.49 crore in December 2022 up 29.03% from Rs. 105.78 crore in December 2021.