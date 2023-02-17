AFL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,178.94 crore, up 16.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,178.94 crore in December 2022 up 16.96% from Rs. 1,007.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.09 crore in December 2022 up 28.21% from Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.49 crore in December 2022 up 29.03% from Rs. 105.78 crore in December 2021.

AFL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2021.

AFL shares closed at 291.00 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.85% returns over the last 6 months and -0.55% over the last 12 months.