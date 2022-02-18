AFL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,007.99 crore, up 11.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,007.99 crore in December 2021 up 11.82% from Rs. 901.42 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2021 up 109.28% from Rs. 68.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.78 crore in December 2021 up 26.47% from Rs. 83.64 crore in December 2020.

AFL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.01 in December 2020.

AFL shares closed at 288.00 on February 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.81% returns over the last 6 months and 81.02% over the last 12 months.