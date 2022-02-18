English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    AFL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,007.99 crore, up 11.82% Y-o-Y

    February 18, 2022 / 01:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arvind Fashions Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,007.99 crore in December 2021 up 11.82% from Rs. 901.42 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2021 up 109.28% from Rs. 68.00 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.78 crore in December 2021 up 26.47% from Rs. 83.64 crore in December 2020.

    AFL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.01 in December 2020.

    AFL shares closed at 288.00 on February 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.81% returns over the last 6 months and 81.02% over the last 12 months.

    Arvind Fashions Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,007.99812.11901.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,007.99812.11901.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods553.18497.27413.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.13-22.41114.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost69.8059.7160.13
    Depreciation56.7158.2066.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses293.27221.39239.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.16-2.057.16
    Other Income8.9115.809.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.0713.7516.87
    Interest27.0735.7551.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.00-22.00-34.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.00-22.00-34.35
    Tax4.372.799.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.63-24.79-43.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---69.43-21.73
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.63-94.22-65.62
    Minority Interest-11.32-3.37-2.38
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.31-97.59-68.00
    Equity Share Capital52.9652.9239.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.48-8.24-3.01
    Diluted EPS0.48-8.22-3.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.48-8.24-3.01
    Diluted EPS0.48-8.22-3.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #AFL #Arvind Fashions Limited #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Feb 18, 2022 01:42 pm

