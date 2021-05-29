MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Affle Q4 profit jumps three-fold to Rs 59 crore; revenue rises to Rs 177.58 crore

Affle delivered broad-based growth from both existing and new customers across the top 10 resilient industry verticals, it said in a statement.

PTI
May 29, 2021 / 11:01 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mobile advertising firm Affle (India) Ltd on Saturday posted nearly three-fold jump in consolidated profit at Rs 58.7 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 20 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Affle delivered broad-based growth from both existing and new customers across the top 10 resilient industry verticals, it said in a statement.

This was contributed by consistent growth in advertiser spends across India and other emerging markets, it added.

"Financial year 2021 was a landmark year for Affle. We successfully laid Affle 2.0 strategic foundation for the decade ahead anchored on our 2V - Vernacular and Verticalization strategy and our ecosystem level mobile OEM and Operator partnerships.

Close

Related stories

"We further fortified our tech platforms, products and IP portfolio and strengthened our leadership position," Affle Chairman, MD and CEO Anuj Khanna Sohum said.

Revenue of Affle during the quarter jumped to Rs 177.58 crore from Rs 83.43 crore in the year-ago period of 2019-20.

For fiscal year 2020-21, Affle posted a profit of Rs 129.36 crore compared to Rs 70.9 crore in the previous year.

"We remain in deep gratitude to our team and all other stakeholders whose endless support even in COVID times led to our all-round consistent performance. Our outlook for financial year (FY) 2022 is optimistic and we are strongly positioned to leverage the new market dynamics and invest in credible consolidation opportunities," Sohum said.

Revenue of Affle increased to Rs 558.31 crore in 2020-21 compared to Rs 339.87 crore in the previous year.
PTI
TAGS: #Affle (India) Ltd #Business #Results
first published: May 29, 2021 11:01 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.