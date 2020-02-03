Affle Q3 net profit up 31% to Rs 21.4 crore

Digital advertisement firm Affle on Monday posted a 31.3 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 21.4 crore for the third quarter ended December. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 16.3 crore during the same period a year ago.

"Affle's growth has been broad-based coming from both existing and new customers, across the key industry verticals and across India and other emerging markets," Affle MD, CEO and Chairman Anuj Khanna Sohum said.

The company's revenue increased 27.4 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 94.5 crore from Rs 74.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19.