Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 09:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Affle Q3 net profit up 31% to Rs 21.4 crore

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Digital advertisement firm Affle on Monday posted a 31.3 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 21.4 crore for the third quarter ended December. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 16.3 crore during the same period a year ago.

"Affle's growth has been broad-based coming from both existing and new customers, across the key industry verticals and across India and other emerging markets," Affle MD, CEO and Chairman Anuj Khanna Sohum said.

The company's revenue increased 27.4 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 94.5 crore from Rs 74.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19.

"India, which is our dominant market is growing much faster than the average industry growth in digital advertising, where for in nine months of financial year 2020 India registered a revenue growth of 47.8 per cent y-o-y. Our international business largely driven by the growth in Other Emerging Markets particularly SEA and MEA, increased at 22.8 per cent y-o-y," Sohum said.

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 08:59 pm

tags #Affle #Business #Results

