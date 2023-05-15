English
    Affle India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 136.50 crore, up 25.88% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Affle India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 136.50 crore in March 2023 up 25.88% from Rs. 108.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.31 crore in March 2023 up 52.22% from Rs. 13.34 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.08 crore in March 2023 up 41.51% from Rs. 20.55 crore in March 2022.

    Affle India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2022.

    Affle India shares closed at 919.90 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.99% returns over the last 6 months and -8.23% over the last 12 months.

    Affle India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations136.50137.27108.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations136.50137.27108.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.8812.1311.74
    Depreciation1.802.011.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses102.60101.2883.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.2221.8611.00
    Other Income7.066.887.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.2828.7418.74
    Interest0.050.010.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.2328.7318.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.2328.7318.40
    Tax6.927.255.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.3121.4813.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.3121.4813.34
    Equity Share Capital26.6426.6426.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.521.611.01
    Diluted EPS1.521.611.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.521.611.01
    Diluted EPS1.521.611.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 15, 2023 09:38 am