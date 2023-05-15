Affle India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 136.50 crore, up 25.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.50 crore in March 2023 up 25.88% from Rs. 108.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.31 crore in March 2023 up 52.22% from Rs. 13.34 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.08 crore in March 2023 up 41.51% from Rs. 20.55 crore in March 2022.

Affle India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2022.

Affle India shares closed at 919.90 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.99% returns over the last 6 months and -8.23% over the last 12 months.