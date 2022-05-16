 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Affle India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.44 crore, up 50.13% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Affle India are:

Net Sales at Rs 108.44 crore in March 2022 up 50.13% from Rs. 72.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.34 crore in March 2022 up 24.75% from Rs. 10.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.55 crore in March 2022 up 16.56% from Rs. 17.63 crore in March 2021.

Affle India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.19 in March 2021.

Affle India shares closed at 1,034.30 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)

Affle India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 108.44 111.27 72.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 108.44 111.27 72.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.74 12.27 8.64
Depreciation 1.81 1.96 1.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 83.89 86.00 49.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.00 11.03 12.41
Other Income 7.74 6.44 3.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.74 17.47 16.05
Interest 0.34 0.08 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.40 17.40 15.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.40 17.40 15.98
Tax 5.06 4.93 5.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.34 12.47 10.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.34 12.47 10.69
Equity Share Capital 26.65 26.65 25.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.01 0.94 4.19
Diluted EPS 1.01 0.94 4.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.01 0.94 4.19
Diluted EPS 1.01 0.94 4.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 09:00 am
