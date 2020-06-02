Affle India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 44.70 crore, up 49.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.70 crore in March 2020 up 49.79% from Rs. 29.84 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.78 crore in March 2020 up 59.62% from Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.99 crore in March 2020 up 46.34% from Rs. 7.51 crore in March 2019.

Affle India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.70 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.

Affle India shares closed at 1,538.30 on June 01, 2020 (NSE)