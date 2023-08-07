Affle India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 137.13 crore, up 30.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.13 crore in June 2023 up 30.4% from Rs. 105.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.58 crore in June 2023 up 51.5% from Rs. 10.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.01 crore in June 2023 up 44.99% from Rs. 15.87 crore in June 2022.

Affle India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.77 in June 2022.

Affle India shares closed at 1,109.35 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.66% returns over the last 6 months and 0.41% over the last 12 months.