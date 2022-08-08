 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Affle India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.16 crore, up 28.48% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Affle India are:

Net Sales at Rs 105.16 crore in June 2022 up 28.48% from Rs. 81.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.29 crore in June 2022 down 31.03% from Rs. 14.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.87 crore in June 2022 down 23.3% from Rs. 20.69 crore in June 2021.

Affle India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.77 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.68 in June 2021.

Affle India shares closed at 1,099.25 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.70% returns over the last 6 months and 31.55% over the last 12 months.

Affle India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 105.16 108.44 81.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 105.16 108.44 81.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.74 11.74 9.91
Depreciation 1.70 1.81 1.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 81.16 83.89 57.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.57 11.00 12.60
Other Income 3.60 7.74 6.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.17 18.74 19.21
Interest 0.07 0.34 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.09 18.40 19.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.09 18.40 19.10
Tax 3.81 5.06 4.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.29 13.34 14.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.29 13.34 14.91
Equity Share Capital 26.64 26.65 26.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.77 1.01 5.68
Diluted EPS 0.77 1.01 5.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.77 1.01 5.68
Diluted EPS 0.77 1.01 5.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:22 am
