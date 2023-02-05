Affle India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.27 crore, up 23.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.27 crore in December 2022 up 23.37% from Rs. 111.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.48 crore in December 2022 up 72.23% from Rs. 12.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.75 crore in December 2022 up 58.26% from Rs. 19.43 crore in December 2021.