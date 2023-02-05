 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Affle India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.27 crore, up 23.37% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Affle India are:

Net Sales at Rs 137.27 crore in December 2022 up 23.37% from Rs. 111.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.48 crore in December 2022 up 72.23% from Rs. 12.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.75 crore in December 2022 up 58.26% from Rs. 19.43 crore in December 2021.

Affle India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 137.27 115.86 111.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 137.27 115.86 111.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.13 11.19 12.27
Depreciation 2.01 1.93 1.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 101.28 87.72 86.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.86 15.03 11.03
Other Income 6.88 5.03 6.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.74 20.06 17.47
Interest 0.01 0.07 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.73 19.99 17.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.73 19.99 17.40
Tax 7.25 5.18 4.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.48 14.81 12.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.48 14.81 12.47
Equity Share Capital 26.64 26.64 26.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.61 1.11 0.94
Diluted EPS 1.61 1.11 0.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.61 1.11 0.94
Diluted EPS 1.61 1.11 0.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited