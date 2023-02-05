English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Affle India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.27 crore, up 23.37% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Affle India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 137.27 crore in December 2022 up 23.37% from Rs. 111.27 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.48 crore in December 2022 up 72.23% from Rs. 12.47 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.75 crore in December 2022 up 58.26% from Rs. 19.43 crore in December 2021.

    Affle India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations137.27115.86111.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations137.27115.86111.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.1311.1912.27
    Depreciation2.011.931.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses101.2887.7286.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.8615.0311.03
    Other Income6.885.036.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.7420.0617.47
    Interest0.010.070.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.7319.9917.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax28.7319.9917.40
    Tax7.255.184.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.4814.8112.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.4814.8112.47
    Equity Share Capital26.6426.6426.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.611.110.94
    Diluted EPS1.611.110.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.611.110.94
    Diluted EPS1.611.110.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited