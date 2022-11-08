 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Affle India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 354.59 crore, up 29.08% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:10 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Affle India are:

Net Sales at Rs 354.59 crore in September 2022 up 29.08% from Rs. 274.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.68 crore in September 2022 up 23.23% from Rs. 47.61 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.61 crore in September 2022 up 24.35% from Rs. 67.24 crore in September 2021.

Affle India EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.08 in September 2021.

Affle India shares closed at 1,161.80 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.82% returns over the last 6 months and 7.31% over the last 12 months.

Affle India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 354.59 347.48 274.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 354.59 347.48 274.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 46.48 43.12 31.36
Depreciation 13.04 9.29 8.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 237.34 235.71 191.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.74 59.37 43.95
Other Income 12.83 7.49 15.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.57 66.85 59.18
Interest 2.90 2.18 2.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 67.66 64.67 57.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 67.66 64.67 57.03
Tax 8.69 8.97 9.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.98 55.70 47.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.98 55.70 47.82
Minority Interest -0.30 -0.46 -0.21
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.71 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 58.68 54.53 47.61
Equity Share Capital 26.64 26.64 26.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.43 4.13 18.08
Diluted EPS 4.43 4.13 18.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.43 4.13 18.08
Diluted EPS 4.43 4.13 18.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:05 pm
