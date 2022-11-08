English
    Affle India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 354.59 crore, up 29.08% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Affle India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 354.59 crore in September 2022 up 29.08% from Rs. 274.70 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.68 crore in September 2022 up 23.23% from Rs. 47.61 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.61 crore in September 2022 up 24.35% from Rs. 67.24 crore in September 2021.

    Affle India EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.08 in September 2021.

    Affle India shares closed at 1,161.80 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.82% returns over the last 6 months and 7.31% over the last 12 months.

    Affle India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations354.59347.48274.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations354.59347.48274.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost46.4843.1231.36
    Depreciation13.049.298.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses237.34235.71191.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.7459.3743.95
    Other Income12.837.4915.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.5766.8559.18
    Interest2.902.182.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax67.6664.6757.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax67.6664.6757.03
    Tax8.698.979.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.9855.7047.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.9855.7047.82
    Minority Interest-0.30-0.46-0.21
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.71--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates58.6854.5347.61
    Equity Share Capital26.6426.6426.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.434.1318.08
    Diluted EPS4.434.1318.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.434.1318.08
    Diluted EPS4.434.1318.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:05 pm