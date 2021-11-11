Affle India Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 274.70 crore, up 103.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 274.70 crore in September 2021 up 103.55% from Rs. 134.95 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.61 crore in September 2021 up 77.11% from Rs. 26.88 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.24 crore in September 2021 up 86.62% from Rs. 36.03 crore in September 2020.

Affle India EPS has increased to Rs. 18.08 in September 2021 from Rs. 10.58 in September 2020.

Affle India shares closed at 1,084.85 on November 10, 2021 (BSE)