Affle India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 355.82 crore, up 12.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 355.82 crore in March 2023 up 12.93% from Rs. 315.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.40 crore in March 2023 down 8.86% from Rs. 68.47 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.52 crore in March 2023 down 1.32% from Rs. 87.68 crore in March 2022.

Affle India EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.18 in March 2022.

Affle India shares closed at 919.90 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.99% returns over the last 6 months and -8.23% over the last 12 months.