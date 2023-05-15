English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Affle India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 355.82 crore, up 12.93% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Affle India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 355.82 crore in March 2023 up 12.93% from Rs. 315.08 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.40 crore in March 2023 down 8.86% from Rs. 68.47 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.52 crore in March 2023 down 1.32% from Rs. 87.68 crore in March 2022.

    Affle India EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.18 in March 2022.

    Affle India shares closed at 919.90 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.99% returns over the last 6 months and -8.23% over the last 12 months.

    Affle India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations355.82376.06315.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations355.82376.06315.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.3348.2942.43
    Depreciation13.5513.539.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses237.49247.44214.28
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.4566.7949.05
    Other Income17.5216.4929.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.9783.2878.36
    Interest3.113.211.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax69.8680.0776.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax69.8680.0776.74
    Tax7.4710.967.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.3969.1169.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.3969.1169.18
    Minority Interest0.02-0.14-0.22
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.49
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates62.4068.9868.47
    Equity Share Capital26.6426.6426.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.685.195.18
    Diluted EPS4.685.195.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.685.195.18
    Diluted EPS4.685.195.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Affle India #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 09:11 am