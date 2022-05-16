 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Affle India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 315.08 crore, up 122.56% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Affle India are:

Net Sales at Rs 315.08 crore in March 2022 up 122.56% from Rs. 141.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.47 crore in March 2022 up 17.03% from Rs. 58.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.68 crore in March 2022 up 24.51% from Rs. 70.42 crore in March 2021.

Affle India EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 22.99 in March 2021.

Affle India shares closed at 1,034.30 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)

Affle India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 315.08 339.40 141.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 315.08 339.40 141.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.43 37.05 16.39
Depreciation 9.33 9.86 5.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 214.28 234.66 90.77
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.05 57.82 29.24
Other Income 29.32 14.44 36.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.36 72.26 65.25
Interest 1.62 1.90 1.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 76.74 70.36 63.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 76.74 70.36 63.97
Tax 7.56 8.07 5.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 69.18 62.29 58.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 69.18 62.29 58.61
Minority Interest -0.22 -0.22 -0.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.49 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 68.47 62.07 58.51
Equity Share Capital 26.65 26.65 25.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.18 4.70 22.99
Diluted EPS 5.18 4.70 22.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.18 4.70 22.99
Diluted EPS 5.18 4.70 22.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 12:44 pm
