Affle India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 315.08 crore, up 122.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 315.08 crore in March 2022 up 122.56% from Rs. 141.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.47 crore in March 2022 up 17.03% from Rs. 58.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.68 crore in March 2022 up 24.51% from Rs. 70.42 crore in March 2021.

Affle India EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 22.99 in March 2021.

Affle India shares closed at 1,034.30 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)