Affle India Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 141.57 crore, up 76.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.57 crore in March 2021 up 76.91% from Rs. 80.02 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.51 crore in March 2021 up 282.69% from Rs. 15.29 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.42 crore in March 2021 up 198.77% from Rs. 23.57 crore in March 2020.

Affle India EPS has increased to Rs. 22.99 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.10 in March 2020.

Affle India shares closed at 5,224.75 on May 28, 2021 (NSE)