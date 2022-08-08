 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Affle India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 347.48 crore, up 127.9% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Affle India are:

Net Sales at Rs 347.48 crore in June 2022 up 127.9% from Rs. 152.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.53 crore in June 2022 up 52.64% from Rs. 35.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.14 crore in June 2022 up 59.49% from Rs. 47.74 crore in June 2021.

Affle India EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 13.68 in June 2021.

Affle India shares closed at 1,099.25 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.70% returns over the last 6 months and 31.55% over the last 12 months.

Affle India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 347.48 315.08 152.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 347.48 315.08 152.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.12 42.43 18.76
Depreciation 9.29 9.33 5.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 235.71 214.28 98.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.37 49.05 29.86
Other Income 7.49 29.32 12.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.85 78.36 42.55
Interest 2.18 1.62 1.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 64.67 76.74 41.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 64.67 76.74 41.16
Tax 8.97 7.56 5.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 55.70 69.18 35.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 55.70 69.18 35.89
Minority Interest -0.46 -0.22 -0.17
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.71 -0.49 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 54.53 68.47 35.73
Equity Share Capital 26.64 26.65 26.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.13 5.18 13.68
Diluted EPS 4.13 5.18 13.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.13 5.18 13.68
Diluted EPS 4.13 5.18 13.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Affle India #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:00 am
