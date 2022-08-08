Affle India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 347.48 crore, up 127.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 347.48 crore in June 2022 up 127.9% from Rs. 152.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.53 crore in June 2022 up 52.64% from Rs. 35.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.14 crore in June 2022 up 59.49% from Rs. 47.74 crore in June 2021.

Affle India EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 13.68 in June 2021.

Affle India shares closed at 1,099.25 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.70% returns over the last 6 months and 31.55% over the last 12 months.