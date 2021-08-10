Affle India Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 152.47 crore, up 69.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.47 crore in June 2021 up 69.85% from Rs. 89.77 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.73 crore in June 2021 up 90.32% from Rs. 18.77 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.74 crore in June 2021 up 91.5% from Rs. 24.93 crore in June 2020.

Affle India EPS has increased to Rs. 13.68 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.36 in June 2020.

Affle India shares closed at 4,162.90 on August 09, 2021 (NSE)