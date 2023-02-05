 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Affle India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 376.06 crore, up 10.8% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Affle India are:

Net Sales at Rs 376.06 crore in December 2022 up 10.8% from Rs. 339.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.98 crore in December 2022 up 11.13% from Rs. 62.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.81 crore in December 2022 up 17.89% from Rs. 82.12 crore in December 2021.

Affle India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 376.06 354.59 339.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 376.06 354.59 339.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 48.29 46.48 37.05
Depreciation 13.53 13.04 9.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 247.44 237.34 234.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.79 57.74 57.82
Other Income 16.49 12.83 14.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.28 70.57 72.26
Interest 3.21 2.90 1.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 80.07 67.66 70.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 80.07 67.66 70.36
Tax 10.96 8.69 8.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 69.11 58.98 62.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 69.11 58.98 62.29
Minority Interest -0.14 -0.30 -0.22
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 68.98 58.68 62.07
Equity Share Capital 26.64 26.64 26.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.19 4.43 4.70
Diluted EPS 5.19 4.43 4.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.19 4.43 4.70
Diluted EPS 5.19 4.43 4.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
