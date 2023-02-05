Affle India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 376.06 crore, up 10.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 376.06 crore in December 2022 up 10.8% from Rs. 339.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.98 crore in December 2022 up 11.13% from Rs. 62.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.81 crore in December 2022 up 17.89% from Rs. 82.12 crore in December 2021.

Affle India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.70 in December 2021.

