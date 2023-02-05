English
    Affle India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 376.06 crore, up 10.8% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Affle India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 376.06 crore in December 2022 up 10.8% from Rs. 339.40 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.98 crore in December 2022 up 11.13% from Rs. 62.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.81 crore in December 2022 up 17.89% from Rs. 82.12 crore in December 2021.

    Affle India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations376.06354.59339.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations376.06354.59339.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost48.2946.4837.05
    Depreciation13.5313.049.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses247.44237.34234.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.7957.7457.82
    Other Income16.4912.8314.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.2870.5772.26
    Interest3.212.901.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax80.0767.6670.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax80.0767.6670.36
    Tax10.968.698.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities69.1158.9862.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period69.1158.9862.29
    Minority Interest-0.14-0.30-0.22
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates68.9858.6862.07
    Equity Share Capital26.6426.6426.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.194.434.70
    Diluted EPS5.194.434.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.194.434.70
    Diluted EPS5.194.434.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited