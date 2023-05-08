Aether Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 183.78 crore, up 24.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 183.78 crore in March 2023 up 24.59% from Rs. 147.50 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.56 crore in March 2023 up 44.34% from Rs. 26.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.22 crore in March 2023 up 42.3% from Rs. 42.32 crore in March 2022.

Aether Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.31 in March 2022.

Aether Ind shares closed at 991.70 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.64% returns over the last 6 months