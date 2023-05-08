English
    Aether Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 183.78 crore, up 24.59% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aether Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 183.78 crore in March 2023 up 24.59% from Rs. 147.50 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.56 crore in March 2023 up 44.34% from Rs. 26.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.22 crore in March 2023 up 42.3% from Rs. 42.32 crore in March 2022.

    Aether Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.31 in March 2022.

    Aether Ind shares closed at 991.70 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.64% returns over the last 6 months

    Aether Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations183.78167.13147.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations183.78167.13147.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials91.23108.1883.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.15-29.15-10.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.019.325.76
    Depreciation6.896.404.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.0631.4726.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.7440.9138.05
    Other Income0.593.400.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.3344.3138.25
    Interest1.170.443.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax52.1643.8635.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax52.1643.8635.16
    Tax14.608.839.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.5635.0426.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.5635.0426.02
    Equity Share Capital124.51124.51112.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----274.20
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.022.812.31
    Diluted EPS3.022.812.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.022.812.31
    Diluted EPS3.022.812.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 8, 2023 09:33 am