Aether Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 147.50 crore, up 27.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 147.50 crore in March 2022 up 27.46% from Rs. 115.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.02 crore in March 2022 up 13.81% from Rs. 22.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.32 crore in March 2022 up 16.46% from Rs. 36.34 crore in March 2021.

Aether Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.37 in March 2021.

Aether Ind shares closed at 795.95 on June 15, 2022 (NSE)