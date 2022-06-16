 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Aether Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 147.50 crore, up 27.46% Y-o-Y

Jun 16, 2022 / 08:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aether Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 147.50 crore in March 2022 up 27.46% from Rs. 115.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.02 crore in March 2022 up 13.81% from Rs. 22.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.32 crore in March 2022 up 16.46% from Rs. 36.34 crore in March 2021.

Aether Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.37 in March 2021.

Aether Ind shares closed at 795.95 on June 15, 2022 (NSE)

Aether Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 147.50 151.28
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 147.50 151.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 83.92 112.22
Purchase of Traded Goods -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.76 -36.45
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 5.76 7.05
Depreciation 4.07 4.18
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 26.48 29.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.05 35.04
Other Income 0.20 2.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.25 37.43
Interest 3.09 3.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.16 33.78
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 35.16 33.78
Tax 9.14 8.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.02 25.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.02 25.40
Equity Share Capital 112.69 112.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 274.20 247.59
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.31 2.29
Diluted EPS 2.31 2.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.31 2.25
Diluted EPS 2.31 2.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aether Ind #Aether Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Speciality Chemicals
first published: Jun 16, 2022 08:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.