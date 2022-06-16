English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aether Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 147.50 crore, up 27.46% Y-o-Y

    June 16, 2022 / 08:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aether Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 147.50 crore in March 2022 up 27.46% from Rs. 115.73 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.02 crore in March 2022 up 13.81% from Rs. 22.87 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.32 crore in March 2022 up 16.46% from Rs. 36.34 crore in March 2021.

    Aether Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.37 in March 2021.

    Close

    Aether Ind shares closed at 795.95 on June 15, 2022 (NSE)

    Aether Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations147.50151.28
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations147.50151.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials83.92112.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.76-36.45
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost5.767.05
    Depreciation4.074.18
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses26.4829.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.0535.04
    Other Income0.202.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.2537.43
    Interest3.093.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.1633.78
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax35.1633.78
    Tax9.148.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.0225.40
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.0225.40
    Equity Share Capital112.69112.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves274.20247.59
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.312.29
    Diluted EPS2.312.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.312.25
    Diluted EPS2.312.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aether Ind #Aether Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Speciality Chemicals
    first published: Jun 16, 2022 08:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.