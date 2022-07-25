 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Aether Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 160.01 crore, up 6.66% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 10:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aether Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 160.01 crore in June 2022 up 6.66% from Rs. 150.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.62 crore in June 2022 down 5.28% from Rs. 32.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.61 crore in June 2022 up 2.34% from Rs. 47.50 crore in June 2021.

Aether Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.34 in June 2021.

Aether Ind shares closed at 915.10 on July 22, 2022 (NSE)

Aether Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 160.01 147.50 150.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 160.01 147.50 150.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 88.19 83.92 71.41
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.19 -10.76 1.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.20 5.76 6.31
Depreciation 4.51 4.07 3.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.36 26.48 24.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.94 38.05 42.44
Other Income 6.16 0.20 1.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.10 38.25 43.61
Interest 2.87 3.09 3.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.22 35.16 40.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 41.22 35.16 40.42
Tax 10.60 9.14 8.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.62 26.02 32.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.62 26.02 32.33
Equity Share Capital 124.48 112.69 10.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 1,049.16 274.20 196.61
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.46 2.31 3.34
Diluted EPS 2.46 2.31 3.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.46 2.31 32.01
Diluted EPS 2.46 2.31 3.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aether Ind #Aether Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Speciality Chemicals
first published: Jul 25, 2022 10:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.