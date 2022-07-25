Aether Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 160.01 crore, up 6.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 160.01 crore in June 2022 up 6.66% from Rs. 150.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.62 crore in June 2022 down 5.28% from Rs. 32.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.61 crore in June 2022 up 2.34% from Rs. 47.50 crore in June 2021.

Aether Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.34 in June 2021.

Aether Ind shares closed at 915.10 on July 22, 2022 (NSE)