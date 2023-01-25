Aether Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 167.13 crore, up 10.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 167.13 crore in December 2022 up 10.48% from Rs. 151.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.04 crore in December 2022 up 37.94% from Rs. 25.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.71 crore in December 2022 up 21.9% from Rs. 41.60 crore in December 2021.