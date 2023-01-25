English
    Aether Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 167.13 crore, up 10.48% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aether Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 167.13 crore in December 2022 up 10.48% from Rs. 151.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.04 crore in December 2022 up 37.94% from Rs. 25.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.71 crore in December 2022 up 21.9% from Rs. 41.60 crore in December 2021.

    Aether Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations167.13140.15151.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations167.13140.15151.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials108.1892.02112.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-29.15-23.79-36.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.328.927.05
    Depreciation6.405.444.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.4726.1429.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.9131.4235.04
    Other Income3.406.422.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.3137.8437.43
    Interest0.440.613.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.8637.2333.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax43.8637.2333.78
    Tax8.8310.038.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.0427.2025.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.0427.2025.40
    Equity Share Capital124.51124.48112.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----247.59
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.812.192.29
    Diluted EPS2.812.192.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.812.192.25
    Diluted EPS2.812.192.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited